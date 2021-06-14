Project Ambrosio officially unveiled as Immortality, releasing 2022

We recently got the chance to learn a bit more about Project Ambrosio by talking to director Sam Barlow, but now the game got rid of its codename and was officially unveiled as Immortality during last night's Future Game Show.

The new FMV adventure by Half Mermaid Productions purposely remains a mystery in many regards, but at least it's set to release on Steam in 2022, and more of the story has been revealed.

The main character will be missing. It's fictional actress Marissa Marcel, who disappeared after starring in three different, unreleased films: Ambrosio (1968, which code-named the project), Minsky (1970), and Two of Everything (1999). The dates and the setting inspired by the motion picture industry were known already, but now the movie titles and their descriptions at the Steam page give more clues about the plot. Then, a 2022 date seems to indicate it's not only the release year for the game, but also the time in which Marcel's mystery will be solved in-game.

Besides the director of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, Her Story, and Telling Lies, Immortality will include additional writing by Allan Scott (Queen's Gambit), Amelia Gray (Maniac), and Barry Gifford (Wild at Heart).

What do you think happened to Marissa Marcel and her unreleased movies?