Project 007 and Project Dragon unlikely to be released before 2025

HQ

Thanks to reliable sources, it was revealed early 2021 that the Danish powerhouse IO Interactive had started developing an Xbox title with Microsoft as a publisher. The only things we know so far is that it is a fantasy RPG, is using the studio's very own game engine Glacier and that the code name is Project Dragon (possibly implying that it involves dragons).

But that's not the only project IO Interactive is working on, as they are also developing Project 007. As the code name clearly indicates, it's a James Bond adventure, something that the makers of Hitman surely are more than qualified to deliver.

Now it seems like we have gotten an indication on when to expect these two games (and possibly the next Hitman adventure), thanks to the studio's latest financial report. As noticed by the insider Idle Sloth, IO Interactive says long development time for upcoming games will lead to significantly lower profits for the next two fiscal years. This means we should not expect any of these titles to be released before the end of March 2025.

It should be noted that Project 007 was announced late 2020 and neither Project Dragon or the next Hitman have been formally revealed yet. Therefore, it was expected that it would be some waiting involved before we could enjoy the games.