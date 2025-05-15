Programming the GL and GR buttons on the new Pro Controller couldn't be easier

HQ

As you probably know, you can use your old Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers for the Switch 2, but for those who want to, new and upgraded alternatives will also be released. That includes a completely redesigned Pro Controller, which offers, among other things, programmable buttons on the back, called GL and GR.

A clip on Bluesky (from the Nintendo Today app) shows how well this new Pro Controller is integrated into the system and how you can reprogram the buttons almost ridiculously easily. The system also remembers your choices for each game so there's nothing to redo unless you want to change something.

