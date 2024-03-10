Professor Sprout actress claims adult fans "should be over" Harry Potter by now

HQ

Professor Sprout actress Miriam Margolyes recently told New Zealand's 1News that she thinks Harry Potter fans "should be over" the franchise.

She told the outlet: "They should be over that by now. You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children."

Miriam Margolyes starred as Professor Sprout in two of the Harry Potter movies: 2002's The Chamber of Secrets and 2011's The Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

"They get stuck in it," Margolyes said. "I do Cameos, and people say, 'Oh, we're having a "Harry Potter"-themed wedding,' and I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?' I can't even think about it. No."

When speaking to Vogue UK last year, Margolyes also stated that she didn't feel the franchise was not important.

"For me, 'Harry Potter' wasn't important," she said. "I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it's not Charles Dickens."

