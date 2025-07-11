Professor Oak, Meowth voice actor James Carter Cathcart has passed away

Renowned Pokémon voice actor James Carter Cathcart, also known as Jimmy Zoppi, has died at the age of 71. Cathcart was best-known for his work on the English dub of the Pokémon animated series and movies, where he played the roles of Gary Oak, Professor Oak, Meowth, and James.

Cathcart voiced these characters for over twenty years, appearing in more than 700 episodes of the anime and 15 films. His last appearance was in Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle in 2020.

In 2023, Cathcart retired from voice acting due to a throat cancer diagnosis. He died on the 8th of July, 2025 at the age of 71 in hospice care. Tributes have been flowing in since Cathcart's passing, including one from fellow voice actor Erica Schroeder, who wrote: "I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you. One of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls no longer walks with us."

RIP James Carter Cathcart. Thank you for all the memories and iconic James lines.