Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will be launching in December

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As part of the ongoing Nintendo Direct, developer Level-5 was on hand to share an update on the next chapter in the Professor Layton saga. That's right, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam made an appearance, where the firm launch date for the game was shared.

Coming to both Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, the anticipated mystery puzzle game will be debuting as soon as December 10, 2026, meaning you'll be able to experience another adventure with the top-hatted sleuth before the end of the year.

As for how the Switch 1 and 2 editions of the game will differ is yet to be confirmed, but we'll have answers soon enough as the launch is just a few months down the line.

Will you be grabbing a copy of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam?