Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam targeted for Switch 2 release in 2025

Level-5 knows it's going to be a long wait, but now we have a new trailer with a revamped character design.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans of the detective-puzzle duo of Professor Layton and his pupil Luke erupted in cheers when a new adventure was unveiled in February's Nintendo Direct, followed by a bonus trailer in the first Level-5 Visions, the second part of which concluded a few minutes ago.

It previewed news of the studio's upcoming titles, but none as eagerly awaited as those surrounding Professor Layton and the New World on Steam. With a new three-minute trailer, the developers have shown us a gameplay of how this direct sequel to Professor Layton and the Lost Future will play out, and the more 'chibi' character design is a bit of a shocker.

However, the end of the video left a bitter aftertaste in our mouths, as Professor Layton and the New World on Steam is scheduled for release in 2025. That means that Layton will be one of the most predictable titles for Switch 2, for which we expect an official announcement if not before 2024, at least in its first months.

It's going to be a long wait, so maybe it's time to revisit Saint-Mystère, Montedore or any of the other places where we've experienced the adventures of the Professor Layton series. Check out the trailer below.

HQ
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Related texts



Loading next content