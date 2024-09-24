Professor Layton and the New World of Steam gets a 2025 release window for Nintendo Switch

HQ

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam finally revealed its first true gameplay, one and a half year since its reveal. Level-5 is "working for a 2025 release" on the highly anticipated Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

This time, Hershel Layton and Luke Triton travel to a misterious city filled with automons and steampunk vibes, with some supernatural threat that will require intelligence, not strength, to solve.

As in the original Nintendo DS and 3DS games (some of which are available on mobile phones), the game mixes visual novel with puzzle solving: more than a hundred mathematical, logical or observation riddles.

Fans were expecting to see a release date for the game, but the only thing we got so far is a confirmation that the game launches in 2025. But, it should be noted, Level-5 usually fails to fulfill their own release dates, as it is the case with Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which will launch April 2025 instead of the first reported 2024 date.

But for a gentleman like Professor Layton, we will wait as long as it takes. In the meantime, enjoy the biggest trailer so far about the game, which features brand new 3D graphics, and will launch only on Nintendo Switch sometime next year.