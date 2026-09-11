Professor Layton and the Curious Village is being remade, with plans to launch in 2027

As part of the Nintendo Direct that aired earlier this week, developer Level-5 made an appearance to share the firm and official launch date for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, with the anticipated next chapter in the mystery puzzle series arriving as soon as this December.

It turns out there are even more Professor Layton adventures on the horizon, as in a Level-5 showcase a remake has been revealed for Professor Layton and the Curious Village. Unlike Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which we have known about for a considerable amount of time, this remake should be arriving in a much more timely manner, as the release window attached to the remake of Professor Layton and the Curious Village is set for sometime in 2027.

Looking at the platforms, the game will be coming to PC, PS5, and both Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. As for what this remake will offer fans beyond the preservation of the story and puzzles, we're told it will introduce reimagined 3D visuals with added depth and details, plus improved animated cutscenes in a higher resolution and with a widescreen format.

While we wait for the firm launch date to be shared by Level-5, you can see the announcement trailer for Professor Layton and the Curious Village Remake below.