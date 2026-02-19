Products that saved my Winter skin

HQ

The Winter season brings harsh weather with it's blustery chills so it is extra important to take care of your sensitive skin. Below are some of my favourite products to make sure that you are always protected against whatever the weather has in store!

-----------------------

Lanolips Lip Ointment- £8.99

After finding that I am allergic to almost every single lip product on the market, I decided to give Lanolips a try as they pride themselves on only using natural ingredients such as Lanolin, a product made from sheep's wool that mimics the same lipids found on human skin. I found that after using Lanolips, my lips were hydrated consistently and didn't leave me with flaky, sore lips after it had been absorbed. The tube is really useful and I find that the applicator makes it really easy to apply. I personally love the Glazed Donut and Banana Cream Pie flavours as a certified Gourmande Girl, but I will definitely be purchasing more flavours in the future.

Shop here at Lanolips.

This is an ad:

Lanolips

Loccitane Almond Shower Scrub - £24.99

Loccitane is on the more expensive side of shower and skincare products but they never fail to deliver on quality and hydration and their almond shower scrub is no different. Made with almond oil and crushed almond shells, this scrub is firm and bitty meaning you get a coarse scrub, leaving your skin supple and smooth. The scent is similar to their almond shower oil, a cult beauty staple, meaning that you can use both in your routine leaving you smelling like a decadent almond pastry!

Shop here at Loccitane.

This is an ad:

Loccitane

Lush Honey, Beeswax and Almond Oil Cleanser - £17.99

One of the newest additions to the sustainable bath and body brands collection, Lush's new cleansers are truly the bee's knees. I am not a girl who has a large skin care routine as I feel less is more in terms of caring for my dry, acne prone skin so investing in a Lush cleanser was quite a bougie purchase for me, however, I will be re-purchasing this cleanser. Made sustainably with almond oil from regenerative farmers in Spain and beeswax from ethically and organically farmed hives, this cleanser removes makeup quickly and efficiently whilst providing a calming, moisturising barrier to protect bare skin against the harsh winter weather. It's unscented, but has a gorgeous, natural honey aroma that leaves skin smelling good enough to eat.

Shop here at Lush

Lush

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream - £15.00

A viral hit online, this Jelly cream is not just a trend. The Korean skincare brand Medicube has revolutionised the market with their 98% hydrolyzed collagen cream, offering anti-aging benefits and improvement in skin elasticity. Applying after cleansing, this cream has made my skin soft and smooth whilst calming redness and providing a moisturising barrier. I like to use this at night and sometimes pair it alongside the Medicube PDRN Salmon Mask if my skin is feeling extra dry or I am just wanting to do a little bit extra self-care after a busy week.

Shop here at Boots