Productivity meets performance in MSI's Stealth 16 Studio A13V

We've got our hands on the laptop on the latest episode of Quick Look.

With so many options available, it can be hard to decide which laptop is right for you. Do you want a system tailored for gaming first and foremost or instead a device that is built with productivity in mind? MSI is looking to provide the best of both worlds.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on MSI's Stealth 16 Studio A13V, which is a slim and stylish laptop that claims to be able to effortlessly switch between gaming powerhouse and a productivity titan.

To see whether the Stealth 16 Studio A13V lives up to this claim, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about this sleek-looking laptop.

