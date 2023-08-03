Production on Twilight of the Dead may start later this year

HQ

The final chapter of George A. Romero's zombie saga has taken a step closer to becoming a reality, after investors have finally been secured, almost two years after the project was first announced. According to rumours, the director has already been chosen and now it's all about waiting out the strike so that work can begin in earnest. Little is known about the Twilight of the Dead script beyond the fact that it will be set on a tropical island where the last humans live, caught between the warring zombie factions trying to take control of the earth.

Are you looking forward to this last Romero film?