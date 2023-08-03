Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Production on Twilight of the Dead may start later this year

The last zombie film from Romero takes a step closer to becoming reality.

The final chapter of George A. Romero's zombie saga has taken a step closer to becoming a reality, after investors have finally been secured, almost two years after the project was first announced. According to rumours, the director has already been chosen and now it's all about waiting out the strike so that work can begin in earnest. Little is known about the Twilight of the Dead script beyond the fact that it will be set on a tropical island where the last humans live, caught between the warring zombie factions trying to take control of the earth.

Are you looking forward to this last Romero film?

