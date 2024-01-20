Production on Tron 3 has started and the first set photo has been revealed

HQ

With filming this week starting on Tron 3, director Joachim Rønning has shared the first image from the film's set on Instagram.

Shared with the caption "WEEK 1 ON THE GRID" the photo shows an empty director's chair branded with the series' logo, which is illuminated by a strange red glow. This colour is particularly strange for the series, as the previous Tron films are mostly lit up with blue.

Written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, the film stars a-list actors such as Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Principal photography on the film was originally scheduled for August 2023, but was postponed due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.