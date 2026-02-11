Production on solid state batteries is set to truly begin

HQ

The aspiration of an EV that drives well over 1000 kilometers on a charge, can can be fully recharged in just a few minutes, is tied up in the transition to a solid-state architecture. This drastic change has been underway for years, but now it seems the transition is taking shape.

Both QuantumScape and Factorial, two manufacturers considered essential in the initial rollout of solid-state based EV's, have announced increased production runs, and both will now shift from initial prototyping to full-scale mass production.

It's assumed that the first readily available models with solid-state batteries will arrive in more expensive models, but ultimately, this is expected to trickle down.

In addition to QuantumScape and Factorial, several others are readying full production runs, such as Mercedes and Stellantis, alongside a range of Chinese manufacturers.

Thanks to Mobilsiden for the story.