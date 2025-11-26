Production on One Piece's third season has started

HQ

We know that One Piece will be returning to Netflix in March 2026, as the second season of the live-action adaptation is edging ever closer. We also know that a third season is on its way and that a Cobra Kai veteran has joined the cast. But when will it start production?

It already has the answer to that question. In a post on social media, it's affirmed that production on Season 3 has started and that it will take the story to a sandy desert that is almost certainly the kingdom of Arabasta.

We don't have any further news on this future chapter of the show, but you can at least see the teaser image below. For more on One Piece, head over here to read why the anime is taking a break and for a glimpse at the themed Lego sets.