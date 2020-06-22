Production of The Witcher Season 2 restarts in August

You're watching Advertisements

Why say it with a boring news piece when you can say it with poetry. No doubt scribed by Jaskier himself, the following masterpiece was shared by the Netflix crew over on Twitter:

I'm dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we've been apart

It's time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard - who's flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August.

The first season of The Witcher went down an absolute treat with audiences the world over, and while we're sure that there's room for the fantasy epic to improve, we're sure we're not the only ones looking forward to tossing another coin to our Witcher when he returns. With production starting back up in just a couple of months, hopefully we won't have to wait too long before the series is back on our screens and the adventure can continue where it left off after Season 1...