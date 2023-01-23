Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a

Production of the Nier Automata anime is being temporarily postponed

Fans will have to wait a while to see the final episodes.

HQ

While the first three episodes of Nier Automata Ver.1.1a have been released to a positive reception, fans are going to have to wait for episode 4 and beyond, as work on them has been temporarily postponed.

According to a Twitter post, which comes from the show's official account, work on Nier Automata Ver.1.1a has been postponed due to COVID-19 impacting the production of the show.

This may mean there's been an outbreak of the disease at the production studio, something that likely means a good amount of employees aren't able to work.

While this is going to be sad news for fans of the anime, it's best that the studio takes the time to recover from however COVID-19 has impacted work so that the employees aren't under any extra stress and the final episodes of Nier Automata Ver.1.1a are as good as they can be.

