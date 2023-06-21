Production of Season 2 of 1923 delayed indefinitely due to ongoing writers strike

It's become quite a common story to see movies and TV shows being delayed while the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) continues to strike. We've seen this affecting Marvel productions, HBO projects, and many, many other things, and the latest to be affected is the Yellowstone spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923.

The series was expected to start filming this week, but due to the ongoing strike, it has, as reported by NBC Montana, been delayed indefinitely and until a solution between Hollywood and the WGA is reached.

It's said that whenever an agreement is reached, the show is ready to pick up and film, as the city of Butte in Montana already had agreements in place with Paramount to use its Civic Center and so forth as set locations.

The catch however is that this delay could be a very lengthy one, if the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) also decides to strike soon afterwards, with the intention of getting a better deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

With Yellowstone's fifth and final season also in hot water while contract and scheduling issues are overcome with lead star Kevin Costner are figured out, it could be a while before we get to return to Montana for this popular franchise.