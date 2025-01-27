Production of comedy series down nearly 50% since 2019

HQ

If you've been browsing Netflix and thought there's nothing to watch, well you might be right about that. According to data from Luminate (via Deadline) TV production as a whole has been down 7% since the end of 2023, with only broadcast TV proving itself resilient to the trend.

Drama series has seen its total hours and episodes drop 20%, and if we compare the amount of episodes produced in 2019 (almost 3,400) to the 2024 figure (2,492), you can see the problem. This issue becomes more apparent when you look at comedy, animated, and unscripted shows.

Comedy suffers the most here, with total comedy production down 47% over the last five years. That doesn't mean some comedy can't shine through, but in an age where big franchises and premiere dramas are being chased, it doesn't leave much space for a break-out sitcom or something similar.

How do you think we can solve the problem with comedy?