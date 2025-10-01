Production is underway on the remake of Silent Hill 1 by Bloober Team

Cronos: The New Dawn is in the books and we know that Bloober Team is teaming up with Konami once again, this time to remake the first Silent Hill game, so with this being the case, what's the status of that anticipated project.

As part of a recent call that was reported on by Polish Stockwatch, Bloober Team was asked about what its future development roadmap looks like, to which it then provided an update on Silent Hill and what else it has cooking.

The "management" express (after translation): "We have two first-party production teams, one of which is working on Silent Hill 1, and the other has begun work on a second project. The second-party team is currently working on five projects."

This unannounced "second project", is it perhaps something else with Konami? The answer to that question seems to be a resounding no, as Bloober management also explain that they only signed a deal with Konami for "one project," which would be Silent Hill. However, there could be a world where Konami and Bloober Team come closer together, merging like the monsters in Cronos: The New Dawn...

This was confirmed by management when asked if there are "serious interests" in bringing the two companies together, to which they replied: "There are."