Production is continuing on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The second series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is continuing despite the current WGA writers' strike.

Amazon Prime Video's titanic fantasy project has 19 days of filming left, and will continue to work day and night without executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who made preparations for a potential strike on set according to a project insider (source: Variety).

This has left the show's non-writing executives to take on creative duties and responsibilities, which could lead to a marked change in the series due to its hectic and large scale production schedule.

Production could be disrupted further come 30th June should the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fail to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA and DAG, as actors and directors could bolster the industry's strike and force a shutdown.