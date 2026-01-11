Production has started on the second season of Chad Powers

HQ

If you were wondering what Glen Powell is currently up to, we now know that the Running Man actor has returned to South Georgia to film the second season of the sports comedy series Chad Powers.

This has been confirmed in a new update post that reveals that production on the series is now underway with plans to then eventually debut in full on Hulu and Disney+ around the world.

There is no word on the planned premiere date, but if filming is just starting a reasonable guess is that the series will return in 2027 or at the earliest, late 2026. As for the plot of this next round of episodes, it will pick up after the cliffhanger ending of Season 1 that left fans with more questions than answers.

