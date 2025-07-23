Production has started on the next Evil Dead project

Following the recent Evil Dead Rise, you might be curious as to what's next for the horror franchise. It turns out a new film is on the horizon with plans to premiere as soon as 2026. As for what this is known as, it's regarded as Evil Dead Burn, and it has very recently started production.

In a post on social media, we get to see the clapperboard from day one on set, which also confirms that Sebastien Vanicek is directing the film. Beyond this, we have little else to go on, but if the state of the clapperboard is anything to go by, we're probably in store for a truly horrifying film when it arrives next year.

As for who will appear in Evil Dead Burn, the cast currently features smaller name stars like The Night Agent's Luciane Buchanan and Wednesday's Hunter Doohan. We're expecting Evil Dead Burn to premiere specifically on July 24, 2026, so in almost exactly a year's time.