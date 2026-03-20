Production has officially started on the live-action Assassin's Creed series

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We've been keeping a keen eye on development of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Assassin's Creed, something it's working on alongside Ubisoft. Recently, we reported on the news that Noomi Rapace and Sean Harris had joined the project, with this coming after the prior news that we should expect a more major update "very soon". It seems that this is now here.

It has been confirmed that production on the series has now started, with the cast taking to Rome to film a series that will be set in 64 AD, so well before the era of Ezio Auditore da Firenze and even Altair Ibn-La'Ahad.

As per the official synopsis of the show, we're told the following in a Netflix Tudum article: "Assassin's Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

Looking at who will star in this show, you can see the full cast list below, and as per the premiere, as production is just starting, there is no official information to add. A reasonable guess would be that a 2027 premiere is the earliest that we will see this series.