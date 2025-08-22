news
Blue Eye Samurai
Production for Season 2 of the Blue Eye Samurai has started
Netflix has made an announcement with a nice new video.
Many of us remember November 3rd, 2023, because that's when an adult animated action television series Blue Eye Samurai got its first season on Netflix, and the show had 8 episodes in total. The series was a success, which meant that a second season is coming.
In a new video, creators Michael Green with Amber Noizumi and executive producer Jane Wu tell us that the production of season 2 has started. Right after that we get a pretty brutal sneak peek (or a trailer?) about what we should expect.
The first season is available on Netflix, and Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2026. Make sure to watch this latest video right here in Gamereactor.
