Producer of Bloodborne and Demon's Souls remake leaves Sony

You're watching Advertisements

Early in December, we noticed that three top names from Sony Japan had decided to leave the company (amongst them was Keiichiro Toyama, who directed both Silent Hill and Gravity Rush), and in time for Christmas, yet another heavy hitter announced the very same thing on Twitter.

This time, it is Teruyuki Toriyama, producer of Bloodborne and the remake of Demon's Souls who has decided to part ways with the studio, and he writes:

"I will be leaving SIE WWS JAPAN Studio at the end of Dec. To all the users who have supported JAPAN Studio so far, thank you so much! I will continue to take on the challenge of creating new game IPs in my new company, and I ask for your continued support."

Basically, he will start a new studio outside Sony and will develop new franchises. Hopefully, we'll get to know more early next year, as he technically still is with Sony for a few more days.

It should be noted that Sony has gotten some criticism for their handling of PlayStation in Japan recently. Even though spokespersons from Sony has denied that there is any truth to this, Bloomberg did run an article about this, and said there was bid reductions of developers, changing the Japanese button layout on PlayStation to the one we're used to in the west and developers leaving Sony.

Thanks VGC