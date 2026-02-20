Probe into Prince Andrew deepens this Friday: Police are searching the royal mansion

HQ

British police searched properties linked to Prince Andrew on Friday as the investigation into alleged misconduct in public office continued, a day after his arrest sent shockwaves through the monarchy. Officers carried out searches at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and at his former residence on the Windsor estate.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was detained on Thursday on suspicion of sending confidential government documents to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He was released after more than 10 hours in custody and has not been charged. Police said he remains under investigation.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and son Prince Andrew // Shutterstock

The case follows the release of millions of US documents related to Epstein, which allegedly show Andrew shared official reports concerning overseas investment opportunities. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and previously said he regretted his association with Epstein.

In a public statement, King Charles said he had learned of the arrest with "deepest concern" and stressed that "the law must take its course." Misconduct in public office is a serious common law offence in England and Wales and, if proven in court, can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment...