Pro skater confirms Tony Hawk's series returning

For months, rumours about the return of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater licence have spread around the internet, and they are not going to stop anytime soon.

Jason Dill, a professional skater recently said in the YouTube show The Nine Club that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will indeed be released in 2020. He is known to be a loudmouth and has also explained that EA contacted him around 10 months ago to be a part of the mobile game Skate 3, which he refused when he learned that no Skate 4 was planned. He also said that he told them he didn't want to be in their "stupid mobile game" before wishing them "good luck for Need For Speed 29".

He is definitely not the first to claim that a new Tony Hawk game is coming, but we don't have much more information for now. As usual, we will keep you updated on this.