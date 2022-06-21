Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remake were dropped after Vicarious Visions became part of Blizzard says Tony Hawk

HQ

According to skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, there were originally plans to produce remakes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, following the success of Pro Skater 1 + 2's remakes. However, this plan was scrapped when Vicarious Visions was merged with Blizzard.

This information was revealed by Hawk in a livestream with former Neversoft game designer Andy Gentile, one of the very individuals who helped create Pro Skater 1 + 2.

"That was the plan; even up until the release day of [Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2], we were going 3 + 4. And then Vicarious [Visions] got kind of absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over."

According to Hawk, Activision did look to hand the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater brand to another studio, but failed to find a developer that suited what the publisher wanted the franchise to be.

"The truth of it is that [Activision] were trying to find somebody to do 3 + 4 but they just didn't really trust anyone the way they did Vicarious, so they took other pitches from other studios. Like, 'What would you do with the THPS title?' And they didn't like anything they heard, and then that was it."

But, this doesn't mean that there won't be Pro Skater 3 + 4 remakes in the future, and in fact Hawk still has a little faith that it will get made eventually.

"I wish there was some way to bring it back. I mean, who knows? Maybe when all the dust settles, we'll figure it out. You never know. I would never have imagined we were going to do 1 + 2 20 years later."