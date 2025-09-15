Pro-Palestine protesters invade Madrid's streets and stop La Vuelta a España

HQ

La Vuelta a España could not finish as planned in the final stage around the center of Madrid. Every year, the Madrid stage is celebrated by cheering fans welcoming the cycling heroes, but not this year: thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters invaded the streets and forced authorities to end the race prematurily, 60 km before the finish line (consisting on nine laps around a circuit around Madrid).

People have been protesting in La Vuelta against the participation of Israel-Premier Tech, a team funded by a Zionist billionaire, Sylvain Adams, close friend with Benjamin Netanyahu and self-proclaimed "ambassador of Israel". The race organisers said they had no legal way to excluse a team and the team refused to withdraw, saying it would set "a dangerous precedent". Fearing for their safety, the cyclists voted to continue with the race and stop only if they saw serious incidents. After a few mountain stages with some protesters and block, but no major incidents, the race reached its climax in the populous streets of Madrid.

There were several scenes of charges between protesters and police officers. The city called nearly two thousand officers between national police, local police and civil guard, a mobilisation similar to the NATO summit in Madrid in 2022. However, they were not able to stop the 100,000 protesters in the streets, according to the Spanish government. There were 22 injured police officers and two people arested.