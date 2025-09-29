Pro-European Union party wins majority over pro-Russian party in battle for Moldova The victory strengthens Moldova's ambitions to join the European Union.

HQ We just got the news that Moldova's pro-European Union ruling party secured a decisive win over its pro-Russian rival in a closely watched parliamentary election, giving the government fresh momentum to pursue its goal of joining the EU. The result spares the country from fragile coalition talks and represents a clear setback for the opposition, which has warned of street protests. The campaign was overshadowed by accusations of Russian meddling, cyberattacks, and disinformation efforts, all firmly denied by Russia. Despite economic frustrations and energy challenges, many voters rallied behind the promise of closer European ties, signaling a firm rejection of Russian influence. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Cascade stairs at Valea Morilor park in Chisinau, Moldova // Shutterstock