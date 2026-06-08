Pro-EU and US party wins election in Armenia

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After an historic bilateral summit a month ago that pulled Armenia closer to the European Union and away from Russia, Nikol Pashinyan's pro-Western Civil Contract has won the country's parliamentary elections.

As reported by elDiario, Pashinyan's ruling party got nearly half of the vote (at least according to preliminary official results), and thus enough seats to govern alone.

As expected, these results strengthen the bond between Armenia and the EU, despite the pressure coming from Russia. In fact, Pashinyan assures they will continue moving closer to the EU, but at the same time he plans to keep Armenia inside the Eurasian Economic Union and ongoing trade deals with Russia, which had recently warned Armenia with added trade pressure over its EU rapprochement. Within the country's borders there's been controversy too, including the arrest of opposition candidates (over alleged vote buying) and accusation of misuse of state resources.