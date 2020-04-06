Pro Cycling Manager 2020 to ride into beta testing next week

Nacon and Cyanide recently announced that Pro Cycling Manager 2020's closed beta will start on April 13 and will run through until April 27. Registration is now open, but be careful as the door will close on that particular offer on April 9, so get in there sharpish if you want an early look at the game before its planned summer release.

During this beta phase, players will be able to discover the new dashboard as well as the new features that affect things such as your cyclists' happiness and your planning for each stage.

For the record, Pro Cycling Manager 2020 is set to release on June 4 on PC.