Pro Controller for Switch 2 has pretty impressive battery performance

The upcoming Pro Controller for Switch 2 will be a really expensive affair, with Nintendo setting a price of £74.99/€89.99, a pretty big step up from the Pro Controller for Switch 1. However, Nintendo says it's worth it and claims it's "redesigned from scratch" and is described as a "pinnacle of all controllers".

You can read about all this and more at this link, but now NintendoLife points out that Nintendo has posted more information about the new Pro Controller on its website, revealing, among other things, what we can expect from the battery performance. It turns out that it is comparable to the previous model and will last for a good 40 hours - even though the size of the battery has been reduced from 1300 mAh to 1070 mAh.

But... when the controller's battery is finally drained, we have a nice treat to look forward to. The recharging time is almost halved, so instead of waiting six hours for a full charge, it's a more manageable 3.5 hours. This means that an emergency quick charge will probably be more than enough for a great night of gaming.

By the way, we remind you that this time Nintendo offers full backward compatibility, so you won't have to buy a new set of Pro Controllers on day one because your existing ones will work just fine, with the caveat that they won't be able to start your console or be used for the new GameChat feature.