Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes a pirate-slaying one-woman-army in Prime Video's The Bluff

Subscribers of Prime Video will soon be in store for a brand new action flick that will no doubt engage and entertain fans. Known as The Bluff, this will be an action-heavy project that slots into the one-man-army-type category, as it sees one person overcoming immense odds.

Technically, one-woman-army is perhaps a better description, as this movie follows Priyanka Chopra Jonas' hero as she is tasked with defending her slice-of-paradise Caribbean island home from invading pirates that want nothing more than to pillage and plunder. As usual with these kinds of films, the hero isn't just an average nobody, but rather a mysterious individual with a deadly past...

Also featuring the talents of Karl Urban and Temuera Morrison, this film has been directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, and it will be coming to Prime Video on February 25. While you can see the teaser trailer for the film below, a longer trailer will be making its arrival on January 14.