Private Division sold by Take-Two to an unknown party

Earlier in the year, Take-Two took some major shots against its indie developers, shuttering Roll7 (best known for OlliOlliand Rollerdome) and Intercept Games (Kerbal Space Program). It also shut down Private Division in June, with the studio's future being entirely unknown.

However, as has been confirmed in a new financial report, Take-Two has sold off Private Division to an unknown buyer. With it goes Game Freak's Project Bloom and Tales of the Shire. Private Division will continue to support Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked, but that game isn't part of the sales deal.

In the same report, we also got confirmation that Grand Theft Auto VI is still coming next autumn, and that the Red Dead Redemption series is nearing 100 million copies sold.