Private Division signs publishing agreement with three studios

You're watching Advertisements

Take-Two Interactive publishing label Private Division is set to publish three separate titles currently in early development by Ori and the Blind Forest / Ori and the Will of the Wisps developer Moon Studios, Armello developer League of Geeks and OlliOlli developer Roll7. This was announced via a press release detailing the publishing agreement just recently.

While all three projects are in early development with the first of them not set to hit store shelves before Take-Two's fiscal year 2022, the publishing deal is significant and is set to expand upon the already vast publishing portfolio which includes The Outer Worlds, Disintegration, Kerbal Space Program and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. More information is set to come at a later date.

Moon Studios co-founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol stated, in the press release that "Developing the Ori series over the last decade has been a fantastic experience for our team, and we're thrilled to now be aiming our sights even higher with a new action RPG," before continuing; "We attribute our success to the 'iterative polish' process we use at Moon Studios, and we're continuing that style of development to create a new game that rises above anything we've created thus far."

League of Geeks co-founder and director also chimed in with a similar enthusiasm; "It's equally important for us to build games with heart that can rally and foster a dedicated community of players, as it is to develop games that are critical, cultural, and commercial successes," following it up with thoughts on the partnership ahead; "This partnership provides the opportunity for us to grow our studio alongside our ambitions to create something beyond anything we've developed before".

John Ribbins, chief creative officer at Roll7 also shared his thoughts and some idea of what's being created as part of the agreement; "Our titles resonate with players because we strive for super solid game feel, highly refined gameplay, and simple but highly masterable mechanics," "We're really excited to be working with Private Division on our next title and we can't wait for players to get their hands on it. We're raising the bar on our creativity and the scope of our ambition to make this next project our best thing yet".

Which of the three titles do you find the most interesting? Moon Studios' upcoming action-RPG, League of Geeks' new IP or Roll7's next project?