Prison of Husks looks like a Soulslike from the 90s, will launch on PC this year

The Future Games Show has been chock-full of information on new and upcoming video games across the indie to AAA spectrum. One such example comes from developer Glass Head Dolls, who appeared at the event to present a new glimpse of its nostalgic Soulslike title known as Prison of Husks.

While you likely know what to expect from a Soulslike project these days, as for why Prison of Husks is given the 'nostalgic' tag, it's likely because of the presentation and appearance of the project, which looks like a title from the 1990s or early 2000s.

The premise of the game is to explore the lands of Lithos Plateau, where the aim is to discover why the realm is crumbling into disrepair, all while attempting to find your long-lost love, who depends on you for her survival.

Offering intense combat that includes parry systems and equippable Rings and Brooches to optimise the way you play, in a press release we're told that "Prison of Husks aims to recapture the magic of wandering a compact and dense world full of shortcuts that loop back on themselves. Uncover secrets in every nook."

Prison of Husks is expected to launch on PC via Steam sometime later this year, with a PlayStation debut also promised for the game. The exact launch date for the two versions has yet to be revealed, but you can see a new trailer for the game below.