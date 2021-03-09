Prison escapee captured after he went out to buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

You're watching Advertisements

Lockdown can be tough sometimes, but one of the best ways to occupy your time is with the latest Call of Duty. At least that seemed to be the mindset of Clint Butler, a prison escapee who was recently caught after he and a friend went out to grab a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Birmingham.

Butler escaped from Spring Hill Prison in Buckinghamshire back in November 2020, and even managed to evade the police until he was caught trying to snag the videogame. In the video captured by the police (that you can find linked here), Butler and his colleague were stopped to be asked why they were out in the middle of lockdown, before proceeding to kick the police officer questioning them and then attempting to run away. Butler managed to take one step before stumbling and falling over, being arrested again in the process.

According to a report from the West Midlands Police, when Butler was asked about what he was doing, he replied simply, "I've come to get the new Call of Duty because I can't sit around in lockdown."

Butler has since had an extra 13 months added to his 17-year sentence that was originally expected to finish in 2024 as the report states. "Quite why he decided to risk being returned to prison by making the idiotic decision to come into town during lockdown with a friend to buy a video game will remain a bit of a mystery," said Superintendent Nick Rowe in the same report.

Thanks, PCGamer.