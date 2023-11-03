Prison Break might get a revival

HQ

The first season of Prison Break from 2005 was almost shockingly good, but after that, the quality dropped. A lot of the fans remained loyal though and saw some characters getting very unlikely arcs (we still don't get how the racist pedophile Theodore "T-Bag" Bagwell suddenly became something of a good guy) and the main cast returned to jail more than once to escape again.

But now the show has been off the air for six years and it seems like Hollywood thinks that is long enough. According to Deadline, the M.C. Mayans co-creator and showrunner Elgin James have started the work to bring the show back. According to the report, it seems like the old protagonists Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) won't be back this time, or at least not as the main characters of the show.

While no company has signed the Prison Break revival yet, Elgin James is considered as executive producer along with staff from the old series. Are you looking forward to see Prison Break brought back, or should Hollywood let the franchise rest?