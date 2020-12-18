Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Prison Architect

Prison Architect is currently free on GOG

You better grab it fast though as it's only free until this Saturday.

GOG is currently holding its Winter Sale, which has discounts across many major titles such as The Outer Worlds, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Control Ultimate Edition.

What can be better then discounted games? Well, free ones, of course, and Prison Architect is currently going for the price of not a single penny. This deal only lasts until Saturday, December 19, so you'll need to act fast if you don't want to spare any expense on this fantastic prison management sim.

For those who are interested, our review of the game can be found here.

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Prison Architect

