Prison Architect 2 launches this March

The original Prison Architect was a fun simulator that released in 2015. As of the time of writing, the first game has an overall 90% positive review rating on Steam, which is pretty impressive.

Now, just under ten years after the first game launched, we've seen the announcement of a sequel. Prison Architect 2 looks like it's ditching the 2D style of the first game for a 3D approach, but it'll otherwise come with a lot of the gameplay elements we know and love from the original.

It's set to launch on the 26th of March, 2024, which is pretty soon considering it was only just announced. You can check out the official reveal alongside the overhauled visuals in the trailer below: