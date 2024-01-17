Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Prison Architect 2

Prison Architect 2 launches this March

The game was announced and given a release date which is coming up pretty soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The original Prison Architect was a fun simulator that released in 2015. As of the time of writing, the first game has an overall 90% positive review rating on Steam, which is pretty impressive.

Now, just under ten years after the first game launched, we've seen the announcement of a sequel. Prison Architect 2 looks like it's ditching the 2D style of the first game for a 3D approach, but it'll otherwise come with a lot of the gameplay elements we know and love from the original.

It's set to launch on the 26th of March, 2024, which is pretty soon considering it was only just announced. You can check out the official reveal alongside the overhauled visuals in the trailer below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content