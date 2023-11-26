Prison Architect 2 has been rated in Korea

HQ

Prison Architect 2 has been rated in the Korea. The yet-to-be-announced sequel has been deemed suitable for "juvelines" by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee.

As reported by Eurogamer, the link to the game's rating is no longer active, which does seem a little suspicious. If you want to check out the rating yourself, Twitter user Kurakasis managed to capture a screenshot and has shared it online.

It's not clear exactly when Prison Architect 2 will be announced, but The Game Awards next month might provide the perfect opportunity. This year now marks eight years since the original first launched and four years since it exited Steam's Early Access. Its final update, The Sunset Update, launched this May.

In our review of Prison Architect, we said "Overall Prison Architect is a very good game, and it brings new ideas and a new setting to a tired genre. The innovations offered herein keeps the game fresh and reward player investment, even with its tough challenges and a grim atmosphere."