Prison Architect 2 has been delayed to May

Paradox has decided that Prison Architect 2 isn't quite ready to make its arrival at the end of March 2024. The simulation sequel has been hit with a delay and will now be coming around six weeks later than expected, and on May 7, 2024 instead.

As per the reason behind the delay, Paradox states, "While we are already confident in the game, this extra time will enable us to fix more bugs and further optimize the game for all platforms. Although sticking to the original launch date was an option, we feel that taking this additional time is necessary to ensure that we offer you a smoother experience from day one."

To get fans ready for the now-later-than-expected launch, there will be a bunch of streams being hosted from March onwards to keep fans updated with the final development efforts for the game.