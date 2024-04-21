Prison Architect 2 has been delayed again until September

HQ

Prison Architect 2 has been hit with a second delay following its reveal this January. The game was originally planned to release on 26th March, but was later delayed to May. Publisher Paradox Interactive has now confirmed that the game will launch 3rd September.

In a statement the publisher has noted that it has decided to delay the game after its stability was impacted by memory usage issues.

"Recently, we ran some stability tests on our latest version of the game and noticed unexpected issues occurring too often, especially on low specs configurations," Paradox said in a statement passed to Eurogamer. "Once we identified the issue, we started working on improving Prison Architect 2's memory usage to mitigate the situation. Overall, the work has been successful, and we have seen improvements on lower-spec machines and consoles.

"Unfortunately, with such a rework some new technical challenges emerged, as the amount of crashes increased noticeably on other PC configurations. We immediately started tackling them, but this took away time from our main goal during this last phase of development, as we had to move resources from polishing the game to addressing the crashes.

"While we currently have a version of the game certified on all platforms and are ready to release, this new memory usage system will significantly improve the game experience," Paradox concluded. "Considering the legacy of Prison Architect and the passionate community behind it, we want to ship the best possible sequel to such a loved game, and we do not want to cut corners."