Prison Architect 2 delayed indefinitely

HQ

The development of Prison Architect 2 has not been without its problems. Kokku, who took over development from Double Eleven, have realised through testing groups that they need to improve the performance and content of the title. Therefore, they have released information about it on X. There we find out that the game's intended release date will be postponed indefinitely. This is the third time this year that the title has been delayed and we at Gamereactor hope that it is also the last time.

Are you waiting for Prison Architect 2?