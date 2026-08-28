Print I Love U is a short psychological horror adventure that takes about a quarter of an hour, or 20 minutes, to play through. It's structured as a short visual story with hand-drawn characters, choices, and three mini-games, but don't be fooled by its unassuming exterior... This is one of those little indie projects that seems quite unassuming before it goes off the rails and gets under your skin.

The first thing that strikes me is the graphics. They're... odd. Not in the sort of way that makes me want to throw my computer out of the window, but rather charmingly quirky and personal. Print I Love U looks like a game that dares to be exactly the game it wants to be, without worrying too much about technical perfection. It actually suits it perfectly here. The hand-drawn characters and the slightly rough-edged, quirky presentation reinforce the feeling you've stumbled upon something that wasn't really meant for you.

And it's also the basic premise itself that makes the whole thing so effective. Without giving too much away, the story begins with something that feels quite innocent: a second-hand laptop with an unknown previous owner. On the computer is a strange game made for a girl called Alice, and it doesn't take long before a creeping sense of unease sets in. This isn't the sort of horror where the game constantly shouts "BOO!" in your face. Thank goodness... Instead, it works with hints, strange situations, and a growing sense that something isn't quite right.

There's also an underlying sense of sadness that makes the unease sink in a little deeper. Beneath the strange surface lies something human, and that's probably why I'm still thinking about the game afterwards. The horror works not just because something is scary, but because there's an emotional weight behind it.

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The mini-games on which Print I Love U is based are simple, but they hold many secrets. They don't feel like tacked-on filler exercises the developer has thrown in just to be able to list "gameplay" on the Steam page; rather, they actually work within the context in which they're used. Because the whole experience is so short, you're also spared that problem where a good idea is slowly ground down by several hours of repetition.

That's perhaps Print I Love U's greatest strength. It knows exactly what it wants to be and when it's time to stop.

After about a quarter of an hour, I sat there thinking: "Right... what on earth was that?" And I mean that as a compliment. Then I gave it another go. There are several possible endings, but I'm not going to say any more than that as it would spoil the whole point.

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Print I Love U came out of nowhere and really made me think on a perfectly ordinary Friday evening. It's short, intense, personal, and at times, uncomfortable. It's not a masterpiece, but it doesn't need to be. Instead, it's a small game, albeit one with a great desire to say something.