Princess Peach still has the same voice actress

While Charles Martinet has decided to move on from being the voice behind Mario, Luigi (with Kevin Afghani replacing him) and a couple of other characters last year, it seems like Peach won't be affected by this pretty major change.

Samantha Kelly, the voice actress behind Peach in the video games, has now confirmed herself that she is indeed playing the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom in the upcoming Switch exclusive title Princess Peach: Showtime. Check out the short video clip in the X post below, where Kelly also adds that "It's going to be the best game ever... It's going to be amazing".

We're definitely happy that Kelly will continue to bring Peach to life and hope she will get to keep this role for a very long time.