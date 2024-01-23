Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Princess Peach: Showtime

Princess Peach: Showtime trailer reveals some cool transformations

We'll see her turn into a ninja, cowboy, swordfighter, detective, patissiere and more in March.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is filled with unique areas and gameplay mechanics that made it a clear game of the year candidate for many last year, but we'll get a somewhat similar game from Nintendo in two months.

Princess Peach: Showtime will launch on the 22nd of March, and Nintendo has decided to remind us about this with a new trailer showing off some of the different things we'll be able to do and wear as our dear princess tries out different professions and activities. Mario being a plumber, doctor and a few other things is nothing compared to this.

