Princess Peach: Showtime trailer reveals some cool transformations

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is filled with unique areas and gameplay mechanics that made it a clear game of the year candidate for many last year, but we'll get a somewhat similar game from Nintendo in two months.

Princess Peach: Showtime will launch on the 22nd of March, and Nintendo has decided to remind us about this with a new trailer showing off some of the different things we'll be able to do and wear as our dear princess tries out different professions and activities. Mario being a plumber, doctor and a few other things is nothing compared to this.