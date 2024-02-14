English
Princess Peach: Showtime

Princess Peach: Showtime seems to be an Unreal Engine developed title

For some reason, it looks like Nintendo has decided to use Epic's tech instead of their own.

With just over a month to go until princess Peach herself is getting a new adventure called Princess Peach: Showtime, it looks like we have learned an interesting detail regarding the game. A Chinese box for the game, noticed by Akfamilyhome on X, reveals that it has been developed with Unreal Engine instead of using Nintendo's in-house tools.

While it wouldn't be the first time this happens, there are currently only two launched first-party games for Switch using Unreal Engine; Yoshi's Crafted World and Pikmin 4. The latter was released last year, and it could indicate that Nintendo has decided that Unreal Engine a more convenient and effective tool for at least some types of games - or that Princess Peach: Showtime is developed externally rather than by Nintendo themselves.

Princess Peach: Showtime premieres exclusively for Switch on March 22, and we will of course share our review in time for the launch.

Princess Peach: Showtime

